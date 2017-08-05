GALLERY: All the fun from Powburn show

Dodging a deluge of rain, Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling, judging the best sheep and entering the 'Dog Most Like His Owner' class - these were some of the events that attracted the crowds this afternoon.

There was a great atmosphere at this years event - lots to see and do and even running for cover when the heavens opened seemed to add to the enjoyment!

Here we see a selection of images from our photographer Jane Coltman and there will be a full round-up in Thursday's paper.