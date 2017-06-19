Further funding for rural businesses

Further funds have been released by the North East Rural Growth Network to support the growth of businesses in rural Northumberland.

A call has been made for businesses to apply for two separate funds – the Strategic Economic Infrastructure Fund (SEIF) and the Rural Business Growth Fund (RGBF).

The SEIF can support the creation of enterprise units for multiple business users, unlock economic development sites or support strategic tourism projects that will generate significant overnight stays and day visitors.

The RBGF grant focuses primarily on supporting medium-sized businesses to expand and grow their businesses and create additional employment opportunities.

Applications are sought from the following sectors – food and drink, manufacturing, energy and environmental products and services, scientific and technical services and niche tourism projects, including tourism accommodation. Grant funding is available from a minimum of £10,000 to a maximum of £60,000.

Contact Katy McIntosh on 01670 528489 or katy.mcintosh@arch-group.co.uk

North East LEP business growth director, Colin Bell, said: “Our rural businesses play an important role in supporting the regional economy. As such, our focus is on ensuring they have the right package of support to flourish, including access to finance to aid growth, sustainability and job creation.”

Jacqui Kell, chief executive of Arch, added: “More than 20 businesses are already receiving support from the North East Rural Growth Network and I would encourage any businesses interested in the funding to contact the team at Arch to check their eligibility.”