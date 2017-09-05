Funding to spread word on smart meters

Community Action Northumberland has received a grant to spread the word about smart meters among the county’s older residents.

Every home will have the opportunity to upgrade to a smart meter, at no extra cost, as part of the national smart-meter rollout. The rollout is an essential technology upgrade, unprecedented in its scale, to improve Great Britain’s energy infrastructure.

Smart meters are the simple way to control your energy use. They come with an in-home display that shows how much energy you’re using in pounds and pence, and enable accurate bills instead of estimates.

Community Action Northumberland will use the funding to spread the word through a series of events, roadshows and community organisations.

The fund is managed by Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), which has 45 years’ experience in designing and delivering strategic grant-making programmes as part of the Smart Energy GB in Communities programme, which is being delivered by a consortium of charities.

Andy Dean, CAN chief executive officer, said: “This is an opportunity to extend the smart meter message to those older residents living in rural, hard-to-reach areas through face-to-face work.”