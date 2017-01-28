Funding scheme for north Northumberland coast open for bids

The latest round of funding from the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) is now open for applications.

The Northumberland Coast AONB’s Sustainable Development Fund has been running for 11 years, supporting projects that bring social, environmental and economic benefits in the AONB as well as developing and testing new ways of achieving a more sustainable way of living.

The scheme has granted nearly £500,000 since it began, helping more than 150 projects become reality.

There is £20,000 available in the grant fund for 2017/18 and it can provide grants from £500 up to £3,000 to those who wish to explore and develop practical projects that conserve and enhance the local environment, develop local economic activity, promote local produce and products or link local communities and improve quality of life.

Charities, trusts, community and voluntary organisations can apply for 75 per cent funding. Businesses and authorities can apply for up to 50 per cent funding. The grant scheme is open to those based in, or operating in, any parish within or adjacent to the AONB, which runs along the coast between Amble and Berwick.

The application deadline is Friday, March 17. The appraisal panel will meet shortly afterwards to allocate the fund and projects can begin from April 1.

To speak to someone about an idea or project and to obtain an application form, contact Catherine Gray, grant scheme officer, on 01670 622644 or by Catherine.gray@northumberland.gov.uk

Information is also available on the AONB website – www.northumberlandcoastaonb.org