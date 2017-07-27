Funding boost for sculpture trail in Berwick parks

A £10,064 funding boost from SUEZ Communities Trust has been landed, which will see the creation of a sculpture trail in Berwick’s parks.

The Berwick Castle Parks Sculpture Trail 2017 project will be based on local animals and plants and will add educational and imaginative play opportunities for children.

The sculptures will be suitable for climbing and sitting on, as well as being attractive to look at and helping to enhance experiences for park visitors.

The project has been developed by the Friends of Castle Parks, working in partnership with the county council and Berwick Town Council. It has also benefited from a private donation.

Eight local first schools are involved in helping to produce designs and the project has identified a sculptor, David Gross, who is working with them to produce sculptures based on their designs.

One design is being selected from each school to install in the park, along with a sculpture of the iconic Berwick Bear, which is depicted on the town’s official crest.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services at Northumberland County Council, said: “The funding is fantastic news for Berwick parks.

“These recreational spaces have had a renaissance in recent years, after a successful Heritage Lottery-funded improvement programme for Castle Vale Park and Coronation Parks.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this funding for what will be a further improvement scheme – adding new interest and entertainment for residents and visitors and making these great parks even better.”

The project is supported by the Berwick Wildlife Group, whose chairman, Stephen Block, added: “This is the sort of project that looks to a future generation and will capitalise on the fine work that has gone into both of Berwick’s Castle Parks in the last few years.”