A team of 20 emergency care staff from Northumbria Healthcare Trust and North East Ambulance Service tackled the two-day 100km St Cuthbert’s Way Challenge Walk, in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland and Northumbria Bright Charity.

Alnwick’s Lee Collis, from the ambulance service, took part. He said: “It was challenging, but the views and team spirit were amazing.”

The team – The Calendar Lads – has raised more than £6,000. To donate, visit the team’s justgiving site.