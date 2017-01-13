Fund-raising evening to support little Evie

A restaurant in Shilbottle is holding a charity event for a five-year-old girl in the village who needs a transplant as she battles a rare blood disorder.

The Indian restaurant, Lal Khazana, is holding the fund-raising night next Thursday with 20 per cent of sales going to the Evie Campbell Fund.

The restaurant is also selling raffle tickets for the chance to win a free meal for two at Lal Khazana and gift vouchers. All money raised from the raffle tickets will be donated to the fund.

The fund has been set up to support Evie’s bone-marrow transplant as the Campbells aim to raise £10,000 to help cover the costs, paying for the likes of travel, accommodation and childcare costs during the process.

The Swansfield Park Primary School pupil was diagnosed with Diamond-Blackfan anaemia (DBA) at the age of eight weeks.

The condition, caused by a failure in the bone marrow and characterised by an inability to produce red blood cells, affects only around 125 people in the UK. It requires intensive therapy and has no known cure.

Despite only turning five in September, Evie has already undergone 24 blood transfusions, but a failed steroids treatment means that she needs to have a bone-marrow transplant in the next two years.

A number of fund-raising events took place before Christmas as the community rallies round, while more than 160 people joined the bone-marrow register in just four hours at an event in Alnwick last month.

To book a table for the fund-raising night at Lal Khazana or for more information, call 01665 575880.