FUND-RAISING: Car boot was great success

Alnwick Lions Club would like to thank the good people of North Northumberland for their support with our car boot sales.

The club held its last car boot sale of the year on Saturday, raising £180 and bringing the total for the year to more than £2,200, which will be used for good causes.

We would also like to thank His Grace the Duke of Northumberland and his staff for their continued support, and the management and staff of Homebase, Argos and Sainsbury’s for their co-operation and support.

Tom Deedigan,

Alnwick Lions Club