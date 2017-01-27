Fund-raising bid for memorial is set for launch

A campaign to raise funds for vital repairs to Amble’s iconic war memorial is being launched next month, with a special event featuring a 70s chart band.

Lengthy and costly work is needed for the Grade II-listed structure after it suffered water damage, caused by five footballs and a tennis ball on the roof, which blocked the drainage system and flooded the roof.

Desperate to see the tower repaired and the clock working again, former town resident John Cole, who was born and bred in The Friendliest Port but is now a Cramlington town councillor, is starting a campaign to raise funds for the work.

The Amble Memorial Clock Restoration Appeal will be launched on Friday, February 10, at 7pm, in the Bede Street Club.

He hopes the event will be well supported by the community and aims to hold further events in the future in aid of the cause.

Coun Cole said: “I would love to see the war-memorial clock working again. It has to be one of the finest of its kind and I want to get as much money in the pot as possible. It would do my old heart good to see it repaired and working again”

On-the-door entry to the event is £2 and will feature North-East group Prelude, whose 1974 hit After the Gold Rush peaked at number 21 in the chart. There will also be a raffle. Donations to the raffle (alcohol, chocolates, etc) are welcome and should be left at the club.

At this month’s Amble Town Council meeting, members agreed to aside £30,000 in the 2017/18 budget for the repairs, while the War Memorials Trust has also indicated that it might be able to help with funding.