Fund-raising at the oche for 24-hour marathon of darts

Two musicians have teamed up to hold a 24-hour darts marathon in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Derek Allan, from South Broomhill, and Sam Gibson, from Dinnington, have organised the sporty fund-raiser.

The event takes place at Dinnington Social Club, starting at 4pm on Sunday and running until the same time on Monday.

Everyone is welcome to join in and play, no matter what their skill or experience.

Derek said: “When I met Sam, I found out that he shared my interests – a love for playing live music, a love for playing darts and a love for helping people.

“This event is three years in the making and promises to be a lot of fun.

“The British Heart Foundation has helped half the number of people dying from heart and circulatory disease in the UK, but sadly every day hundreds of people lose their lives.

“£25 could pay for an hour of research by an early career scientist. Every pound helps, so we are asking people to support our darts marathon and give what you can to raise crucial funds.”

Derek, who is one half of Northumberland acoustic duo We Steal Flyers, is no stranger to fund-raising, having done numerous challenges for various charities.

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/24-hourdartsmarathon

For more information, search ‘24 Hour Darts Marathon in Aid of British Heart Foundation’ on Facebook.