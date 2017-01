A 24-hour darts marathon raised more than £200 for the British Heart Foundation.

Derek Allan, from South Broomhill, and Sam Gibson, from Dinnington, organised the event, which started last Sunday at Dinnington Social Club.

The pair completed the entire stint and were joined by numerous players, including Dan Rutherford, who played for 12 hours. The three are pictured above.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/24-hourdartsmarathon