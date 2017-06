Staff from Northumbria Healthcare Trust and North East Ambulance Service are due to finish a charity walk today, expecting to arrive at Holy Island at around 7pm if anyone wants to cheer them home.

They have been tackling the St Cuthbert’s Way Challenge Walk – which covers a distance of 75 miles over one of the toughest routes through the Scottish borders and Northumberland – in aid of Northumbria Bright Charity and HospiceCare North Northumberland.

To sponsor them, visit their justgiving page.