FUND-RAISER: Church meal for charity

On Sunday, October 23, more than 100 people of all ages from Upper Coquetdale were brought together by Upper Coquetdale Parish to enjoy a delicious and exotic Asian meal as a fund-raiser to support the charity Peace of Mind.

It supports North East asylum seekers with transport costs and other help.

They sometimes have to attend interviews at the Home Office in Liverpool with a fares cost of around £35.

The food was prepared and served by a group of women called the Samosa Sisters, in Rothbury Jubilee Hall.

It was a marvellous meal and £900 was raised for the charity.

The cooks included Kurds and ladies from Pakistan. The Rector of Upper Coquetdale, Rev Michael Boag, came across them at a coffee morning in Alnmouth and quickly got the agreement of the Church Council to bring them to Rothbury.

It was held on All Saints Sunday as the church in Rothbury is All Saints.

Jeff Reynalds,

Secretary, Upper Coquetdale Parochial Church Council

We have been asked to point out that Upper Coquetdale Churches Together includes two other Anglican churches, as well as the United Reformed, Roman Catholic and Christian Brethren churches.