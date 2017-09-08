Full plans for homes at golf club lodged

Detailed plans for new four and five-bedroom homes on land at Alnwick Castle Golf Club have been submitted.

The reserved-matters bid, by Lindisfarne Homes, follows the submission of an outline application by Northumberland Estates last year, submitted in April and approved in December.

As previously reported by the Gazette, the scheme is on land currently used for the clubhouse and car park, which are accessed from Hope House Lane.

The access would be reconfigured as part of the scheme and a new pedestrian access would connect to the footpath on Hope House Lane.

Alongside this application, the Estates also submitted proposals, approved last October, for a new clubhouse and car park for the golf club on land next to Greensfield Farmhouse, which was recently granted planning permission for three new dwellings. The proposed new clubhouse is also bounded by the golf course to the west and Greensfield Farm Steading to the south, which also has planning permission for 12 new homes.

Lindisfarne Homes is proposing four five-bedroom homes and six four-bedroom properties, spilt into two house types, on the current clubhouse site. All three of the house types have detached double garages.