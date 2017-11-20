Fuel prices are slashed at Morrisons

With fuel prices forecast to rise, Morrisons Berwick is reducing the price of fuel by 10p-a-litre for its customers.

It is making the cuts to help motorists with the cost of diesel and unleaded during the pre-Christmas shopping spree, including Black Friday.

Economists are predicting an increase in the price of fuel before Christmas with one bank saying it could be up by 8p-a-litre. This follows an increase in the price of oil of more than 30% since summer.

Steve Mosey, Morrisons services director, said: “Motorists could face a triple-whammy of rising petrol prices, extra fuel tax and a busy Christmas shopping season so we’re doing what we can to help them afford to run their cars.”

For a typical car, drivers will save £5 when they fill up.

The Black Five Days Fuel will be available to customers who spend £50 in Morrisons stores (not Morrisons.com) from today until November 26. Customers will receive a voucher that will allow them to pay the lower price between now and December 3.