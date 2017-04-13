From musicals to marathon – Dan’s challenge

A former Alnwick dance student who is now starring in the West End is facing his toughest physical challenge yet – and he needs your help.

Dan Hope knows all about the demands of a career in musical theatre and the strains it places on his body.

He was a member of the Alnwick Academy of Dancing when he was a youngster.

But he has taken on an altogether more difficult task when he competes in the London Marathon on April 23.

Dan, 26, who is playing Michael Wormwood in the hit show Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre, after a stint as Boq in Wicked, had not taken part in long distance races before he agreed to sign up for the 26-mile feat of indurance through the streets of the capital.

He was inspired to run a marathon while helping out with post-event massages at last year’s run.

“Some of the stories were just incredible and I thought if they can do it, so could I,” said Dan, who is aiming to complete the course in about four-and-a-half hours.

“I haven’t really had much time to do a lot of training, because I am at work all the time, but being on stage is physically demanding, particularly as it is sloped.”

Alongside his partner James Revell, he will be running to raise money for the charity Get Kids Going, which buys specialist wheelchairs for disabled children who want to take part in sport.

And this is where you come in!

“The wheelchairs cost about £5,000 each, so it would be great to raise enough to buy one,” said Dan.

You can sponsor the lads via the web page www.virginmoneygiving.com/JamesAndDanRunTheMarathon