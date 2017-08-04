From Adventure Bay to Alnwick Garden: Meet Paw Patrol

Youngsters have got the chance to meet, hug, high-five and fist-pump their heroes as Chase and Marshall from Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol take up residence in Alnwick Garden today.

The characters from the kids hit TV show, which sees pups race to the rescue to help out their friends that are in trouble, will be at Alnwick Garden from now until 3pm today.

Chase and Marshall at Alnwick Garden

Youngsters will be able to meet and greet the pups, have a cuddle, given them a high-five or fist-pump and even join in with a bit of pup pup boogie if they want to.

The event, which was also on yesterday, is free with entry to the Garden.

The pups will come out at hourly intervals on the grassed area passed the Pavilion and opposite the Poison Garden.

Marshall from Paw Patrol at Alnwick Garden

A fan gives Marshall a hug when Paw Patrol visited Alnwick Garden