Fringe event on Jess Glynne weekend is taking shape

A young musician, who hit the headlines for publicly rejecting Simon Cowell’s invitation to appear on Britain’s Got Talent, is to appear in Alnwick, as part of a new Fringe event.

Earlier this year, Tom ‘Mouse’ Smith, a singer and guitar player, wrote a brilliantly-worded open letter to the music mogul, declining his request to appear on the show.

The letter was posted on Twitter and shared hundreds of time. Now, Tom, 13, will perform in Alnwick.

The youngster will play at The Dirty Bottles Taproom and Smokehouse on Saturday, August 12, from 3pm.

It is one of a number of events taking place during the first Alnwick Fringe, which is being staged to complement Jess Glynne’s performance in the town.

The Fringe starts on Friday, August 11, and opens with the revival of the Alnwick strongman competition, taking place for the first time in a decade. This time round, and for the first time in the contest’s history, it is also open to women.

The event, organised by Olly Dial Elite Fitness, will be staged on Hotspur Street, between The Fleece and The Tanners Arms, from 5.45pm to 7pm.

To determine the finalists, heats are taking place at the Greensfield playing fields, near to the new Duchess’s Community High School, on Tuesday, from 7pm. The weights for competitors have been revised, with men now carrying 125 kilos and women 75 kilos.

Anyone interested should contact Olly by calling 07557 872357 or visit the Elite Fitness Facebook page.

Then, from 7.30pm, Alnwick Playhouse will host a songwriters-in-session showcase, featuring Blair Dunlop, who has won awards and toured the UK and overseas.

This intimate acoustic gig, taking place in the venue’s bar, will introduce some of the most interesting and current songwriters around. It will open with a support act and close with a DJ set.

Tickets are £12 and are available from the Playhouse, by calling 01665 510785 or visit www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

On the same night, Simon Jobson, from Hedfone Party, is putting on a silent disco in The Alnwick Garden, in front of the Grand Cascade.

The event starts at 8pm and is priced £10 per person. Over 18s need to bring ID on the night, otherwise they will not be served alcohol. For tickets, visit alnwickgarden.com/buy-tickets and click on the Events tickets tab.

A ceilidh, which was planned for the Sunday night, has been cancelled.