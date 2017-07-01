French students’ visit to Northumberland

Twenty-eight teenagers from a Parisian school were hosted by families from Alnwick and surrounding villages earlier this month.
College Alberto Giacometti, whose 14 and 15-year-olds came on the visit, and Lindisfarne Middle School are two of five schools involved in The European Music Show, a two-year intercultural arts project.
The urban teens helped on farms, played with lambs, hiked for miles along the Northumberland coast, learned about Scouts and Cadets, took part in arts and crafts and canoed in rivers.
After spending the weekend with their host families, they visited both Lindisfarne and the Duke’s schools before trips to Bamburgh Castle, Seahouses and the Farne Islands as well as Alnwick Castle and Garden. The French students even accompanied their new English friends on a day to Edinburgh.
Lindisfarne Middle School’s subject leader for French, Sofi Dixon, said: “A big, big thank-you to the parents who supported me in the organisation of this trip, opened their homes to some unknown French teenagers and gave their own children the opportunity to forge new friendships which, I hope, would last a lifetime.”