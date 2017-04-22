French night with a puffin experience will support RSPB

A taste of France is heading to Amble to support the work of the RSPB on Coquet Island – complete with a virtual-reality puffin experience.

The town’s Fat Mermaid restaurant, on Coble Quay, is being transformed into a French piano bar with a Coquet theme.

The fund-raiser will support the efforts of the RSPB to safeguard the puffins and terns on Coquet Island. The nature reserve is home to nesting seabirds, including some 12,500 pairs of puffins and the elegant roseate tern.

The fund-raiser takes place on Monday, May 1, from 5.30pm, and the bistro will be decorated with puffin and tern bunting, made by Amble First School pupils.

St Mark’s URC Church will loan its piano and music will be performed by music teacher Isabelle Morrison, with William Stephenson on the horn.

There will also be the chance to try out a Coquet Island virtual-reality experience to transport you to Coquet Island and become a puffin.

Specially-brewed Roseate Tern IPA and Puffin Best Bitter, produced by From the Notebook, will be available. A donation from every bottle sold goes to the RSPB.

There will also be a selection of cheeses.

Tickets (£12) are available from Fat Mermaid and Sea and Soil.

The reserve’s site manager, Dr Paul Morrison, said: “Puffins are now endangered and Coquet Island has the sole UK colony of roseates. We in Northumberland should be proud of our local conservation and seabird heritage along our special coast.”