Freemasons support cancer fund

Seahouses and District Cancer Relief Fund has just received a cheque for the magnificent sum of £5,000 from the Freemasons of Northumberland, celebrating the tercentenary of the United Grand Lodge of England.

It was the thoughtfulness of the Farne Lodge in Seahouses that made it possible as it nominated this local charity to receive the gift.

Here, Joan Turnbull, chairman, and Pat Scott, of the cancer relief fund, are thanking Jack Shiel and Tony Cassidy, of Farne Lodge, for the generous gift.

As previously reported, the Provincial Grand Lodge of Northumberland will be giving away £300,000 to local charities during 2017.

Alan Bell, chairman of the tercentenary committee, said: We are looking to donate money to charities close to each building so that we can really make a positive impact on local projects and causes near to where Masonry takes place.”