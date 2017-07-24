Freemasons give a helping hand to Friends

The League of Friends of Alnwick Hospital have been boosted by a share of £300,000, as part of celebrations to mark the Freemasons’ 300th anniversary.

Northumberland branches of the Freemasons have been fund-raising over the past few years, raising a total of £300,000 across the region.

A cheque for £10,000 was presented to Anne Harper, chairman of the League of Friends, at a special dinner at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park earlier this month.

Stephen Whiting, of Alnwick Masonic Hall, said: “The donation is on behalf of all Freemasons who meet within the Alnwick Masonic Centre which has three Lodges, Alnwick Lodge, Hulne Priory Lodge and Coquettedale Lodge.

“This has been raised over a few years. The St James’ Park event was attended by about 800 people and it was good to see how many people the money will benefit.”

