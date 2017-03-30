Free or discounted entry to attractions at Residents’ Festival

Top attractions in Northumberland will be offering free or discounted entry to people living in the county during the annual Residents’ Festival this weekend.

The festival aims to give local people the opportunity to enjoy some of the world-class venues and fantastic heritage that we have on our doorstep.

Throughout the weekend, castles, gardens, houses and museums will be opening their doors at reduced rates.

James Fell, the county council’s heritage and events development manager, said: “The Festival celebrates the superb range of visitor attractions and heritage we have in Northumberland.”

This year, more than 30 attractions are due to participate, including The Alnwick Garden, Bamburgh Castle, Chillingham Castle, Corbridge Roman Town, Housesteads Roman Fort, Kielder Water and Forest Park, Newbiggin Maritime Centre, Paxton House Gallery and Country Park, Warkworth Castle, Woodhorn Museum and Whitehouse Farm Centre, Stannington.

Residents can find details of the festival weekend and download the vouchers needed to receive their free or discounted entry from http://www.active northumberland.org.uk/Northumberland-festivals-and-events.aspx

Leaflets containing the vouchers are also available and can be found in libraries, county-council offices, tourist information centres and sports centres.