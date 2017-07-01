Search

Fortnight of science and a day out in York

Year 5 children from St Michael's First School during their visit to York.

It’s been a busy month at St Michael’s CE Primary School in Alnwick with a STEM fortnight and a Year 5 trip to York.

The two weeks focusing on science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) included visits from the fire service, bringing a fire engine; Zoolab, which brought a range of animals and mini-beasts; RNLI crew members; police; the mobile planetarium from the Life Centre; and the BBC’s Paul Myles to explain how technology is used to make videos.

Children visited Arcinova to find out about the work of real-life scientists in our community and Hulne Park for a mini-beast safari, while pupils also designed and made boats, vehicles, mini-beasts, light-sabres, cranes, sound insulation and lava-lamps in school.

Meanwhile, Year 5 pupils went on a trip to York, travelling down on the train from Alnmouth, before visiting Jorvik Viking Centre, York Minster, the town walls, Roman remains and the Shambles.

Headteacher Gavin Johnston said: “As usual, our children were a credit to our school.”

