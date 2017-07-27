Former pubs are snapped up in town centre

Two empty Alnwick pubs – including one which was shut after part of its wall collapsed into an alleyway – have been sold.

The Oddfellows Arms and Oscars Bar, which are both closed and on Narrowgate, are in new hands.

The former Oscars Bar.

The Oddfellows, which shut at the start of February, has been snapped up by Mark Jones and his business partner Gareth Brown.

Alnwick-based Mark has a reputation for transforming and relaunching venues, including the nearby Dirty Bottles Taproom and Smokehouse, which reopened with a new look in 2015.

He told the Gazette: “Myself and my business partner Gareth have bought the Oddies building, but there is no firm direction of which way we are going to go with it yet, as we are speaking to the planners at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the former Oscars Bar was bought for £109,000 at an auction at Kingston Park rugby ground on Tuesday.

The property was being marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, with a guide price of £70,000. A spokesman for the company could not reveal the identity of the owner, nor could he say what the future holds for the building, but said that contracts have been exchanged.

He added that there had been a lot of interest shown in the site.

Pattinson’s website said that ‘the building is generally in need of a large amount of works before it is operational as either a drinking establishment or any other use’.

Oscars closed in 2013, after part of the gable-end wall fell down into Bow Alley after a night of heavy rain.

It was owned by Derek Charlton, from Alnwick, who lost his cancer battle in 2016.