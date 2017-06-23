Forget Glastonbury – Feltonbury is back

A free music and arts festival is set to be a smash-hit this weekend, with a range of talented performers and artists signed up.

Feltonbury 2017 takes place on Saturday, with a host of entertainment being staged throughout Felton.

The festival – which coincides with Glastonbury – will start at around 10am in Felton Village Hall before expanding across the village and finishing with a traditional ceilidh in the evening. Music venues include The Old Bank; Gallery 45 (indoors and outdoors, including beer tent) and the village hall, while the phone box on the medieval bridge will be turned into a human jukebox for the day and renamed the Red Obelisk Stage.

A diverse bunch of performers, from near and far, are taking part and acts include Sing-along-a-Sound-Of-Music and The Bridge Singers. There will also be a classical pianist, as well as folk and rock music.

Meanwhile, the art trail will run alongside the music, with 12 local artists displaying an impressive variety and high standard of art and works such as leather, printing, photography, textiles, painting and glassware.

This year’s event is the third of its kind and is in aid of Felton’s Community Allotment, aka The Plot.

If you are keen to join as a performer, call Charlotte (01670 783343) or Neal (01670 787437). For details, visit the Feltonbury Facebook page.