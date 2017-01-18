Forestry creation grants up for grabs

A new grant scheme, launched to fund the creation of new woodlands, is now open for applications.

Forestry Commission England’s Woodland Carbon Fund supports the planting of multipurpose woodlands of more than 30 hectares, providing opportunities to work at a landscape scale and improve public access to woodland.

It offers a maximum grant rate of £6,800 per hectare or £8,500 for areas around urban fringes and for those who provide permissive access to the public.

Darren East, of Savills Corbridge, the senior forestry manager across the North of England, said: “The Woodland Carbon Fund is a demand-led grant scheme which has been designed to boost the rate of woodland creation in England, while also demonstrating how woodland creation can help to meet the Government’s future carbon targets.”

For advice on compiling an application, contact Darren on 07870 186455.