Football club submits application for £1million development

A grass-roots football club in Northumberland has submitted an ambitious application to build £1million state-of-the-art facilities.

Alnwick Town FC Juniors is looking to develop a full-size floodlit pitch with synthetic surface, as well as a clubhouse and changing area, at its base at Greensfield.

The club has already secured £640,000 to fund the project. Officials say that they hope to secure the remaining funds over the next three months, as well as complete the necessary technical surveys for the scheme to start.

A statement on the club’s Facebook page says: ‘While we are not quite there yet, as every week passes we get closer to the finishing line. We hope everyone involved with the club likes the look of what the future holds.’