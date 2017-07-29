Follow my MasterChef example, says Lorna

MasterChef finalist Lorna Robertson has urged ‘anyone and everyone’ to apply to be in next year’s series of the popular BBC cooking show.

Lorna – who after leaving the show has started a new business with two of her fellow finalists – said: “I would absolutely encourage anyone and everyone to enter.

“It was for sure the best experience of my life and allowed me to do things I never thought possible.

“It’s stressful, time consuming and nerve-wracking, but incredible.

“My career is now all about food so it’s definitely opened doors for me.”

Lorna, from Berwick, has teamed up with fellow MasterChef finalists Alison O’Reilly and Giovanna Ryan to set up Three Girls Cook, a supper club where guests can taste for themselves the high standard of food required to make the final.

Earlier this month, she hosted her first individual supper club at Upper West St in Berwick and she will be making a return visit to her home town on Saturday, August 26, for An Audience With... event at Berwick Watchtower Gallery, organised by Berwick Slow Food group as a precursor to the food and drink festival in September.

Prep for series 14 of the cookery show is under way at Shine TV, which is now looking for applications for the 2018 incarnation.

So if you fancy being grilled by Greg Wallace and John Torode, or always feel that your pavlova could rise to the occasion, then perhaps it’s time to put your culinary skills to the test.

Applicants, who must be 18 years of age and over as of October 1, 2017, have until Friday, August 4, to fill in the online form. Visit apply.masterchef.com/amateurs