Focus on transport will boost business

Almost half of the region’s businesses would be more likely to invest if improvements were made to its public transport network, according to new research from the North East England Chamber of Commerce.

In the research, published last Thursday, the Chamber and Newcastle-based law firm Bond Dickinson finds that the cost of tickets, reliability of service and difficulty in making connections rank high among the concerns of Chamber members.

More than half (54 per cent) say the current public transport system in the North East does not function well as a single network and four in 10 say improving public transport would have the single biggest impact on improving the region’s connectivity overall.

Arlen Pettitt, policy adviser at the Chamber, said: “As a region, we have more no-car households and we travel further by bus than anywhere in England outside London, meaning public transport plays a crucial role in keeping the North East ’s economy moving.”

The research also identifies the need for the business community to take an active role in shaping the public transport network they want to see.