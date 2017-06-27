Fly-past in Northumberland will not go ahead this afternoon

A special fly-past which was due to be staged in Northumberland today to mark an anniversary milestone will not go ahead as planned, due to poor weather conditions.

The 72 (Reserve) Squadron from RAF Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, was set to conduct a nationwide grand flypast in honour of its centenary with four of the Squadron’s Shorts Tucano T Mark1 aircraft.

As part of this, the planes were due to fly over the airmen’s graves at Chevington Cemetery - which is close to the former RAF Acklington base, now HMP Northumberland - at 5.28pm.

However, bad conditions further down the route has forced the cancellation of the commemoration. But, an RAF spokesman said that the flypast in Northumberland could be rearranged for tomorrow, but a decision has not yet been made.