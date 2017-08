Pilots from across the country flew in to support the Northern Aviators charity fly-in at Druridge Bay earlier this month.

The event, staged at the venue courtesy of local farmer Cecil Gray, raised £800 for the Forces Children’s Trust, which helps dependent children that have lost a parent while serving with the Armed Forces.

Action from the Northern Aviators charity fly-in at Druridge Bay. Picture by Anne Hopper

All images are by Anne Hopper.

