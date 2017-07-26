Fishery set to hold event for Bradley

A charity competition is being held at Chatton Trout Fishery next month in memory of Bradley Lowery.

Organised by angler Anthony Meadows, the event, on Saturday, August 19, will raise money for the Neuroblastoma Fund following the death of the six-year-old Sunderland fan who captured the nation’s heart.

The day will consist of a six-hour friendly competition with two rules – one fly only and no indicators. There will be prizes for winners as well as a raffle.

There will be a bucket collection at the fishery and when £500 is raised, angler Jim Tuck (wearing a tutu) and the fishery owner Roger Brown (wearing a kilt) will dive into Chatton Lake.

The aim is to make it a fun day in memory of a very special little boy and to raise as much money for this fantastic cause.