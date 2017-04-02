First visit of new Bishop

The Bishop of Berwick, the Rt Revd Mark Tanner, made his first visit to Longhoughton CE Primary School.

Accompanied by the school’s headteacher, Tracey Critchlow, and the Vicar of Longhoughton, Rev Ian MacKarill, he had a tour of the school, met the staff and discussed the implications of the school’s expansion as a primary school.

He went on to talk to all the children about his work and explain why his pastoral staff was the shape of a shepherd’s crook.

Bishop Mark – the first Bishop of Berwick for 400 years – particularly liked the way that each class is named after a different country and he was very impressed by the way some of the children he met could say hello and order their school lunch in Arabic.