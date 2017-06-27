First school secures good Ofsted rating after move

Wooler First School has been rated good by Ofsted in its first inspection since moving onto the middle-school site.

In the report published last week, inspectors concluded that the school was good in terms of all five of the main criteria – effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; outcomes for pupils; and early-years provision.

Based on the inspection on May 23 and 24, the school’s first since 2012, ‘leaders and governors have effectively managed the transition to a shared site as reflected in the good and improving progress pupils have made over the last two years’.

The report also says: ‘Teachers have responded well to the demands of the new national curriculum, achieving outcomes in 2016 that were consistently above those seen nationally. Outcomes in reading and writing were particularly strong.

‘Pupils gain access to unique curriculum experiences such as swimming for all and outdoors learning in the woods. As a result, pupils develop their self-confidence, resilience and ability to manage risk.’

Chairman of governors, Anthony Murray, said: “I want to offer them my thanks and congratulations.

“Their efforts have gone a long way to ensuring that we continue to have a successful school in our community.”