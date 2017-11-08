Firm is on the move

An international industrial flooring company has recently moved its head office to Blyth.

Fastrack Flooring, originally from Cramlington, branched out into a number of regional offices covering the whole of the UK.

However, the company decided to merge all of its offices into one and is now situated in a commercial office and unit space, owned and managed by Arch Commercial, at Blyth Riverside Business Park.

The company, with more than 35 years of industry experience, offers specialised and bespoke flooring to a number of commercial customers, including factories, warehouses and hospitals.

With a growing reputation, it has contracts nationally and internationally, in locations including Belgium, Norway and Paris.