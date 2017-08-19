Fires to burn on Alnmouth beach

Volcano Night – the annual charity bonfire competition – returns to Alnmouth beach next Saturday.

Teams of up to 10 adults and children bring shovels, wood and matches and are allocated a spot on the beach. When the whistle blows, they have 15 minutes to build a large sandcastle.

The next 15 minutes are to build and light a bonfire on top of the sandcastle. Only paper, wood and firelighters are allowed – no nails please.

Everyone then retires, usually with a picnic. The last fire to be put out by the incoming tide is the winner. New this year, the prize is a hamper from Scott’s of Alnmouth.

Registration is on the beach car park at 5pm. Volunteers are also welcome for beach cleaning at 9am the next morning.

Entry is £15 per team and all proceeds go to the Amble RNLI lifeboat. For more or to reserve a team place, email RABC@typex.com