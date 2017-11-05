Firefighters tackle lorry trailers blaze in Northumberland

Fire crews have been battling a blaze in Northumberland tonight.

These pictures show fire crews tackling several articulated trailers and other vehicles which were well alight.

The trailers are well alight

The lorries are on a former helipad on Cowpen Industrial Estate, Ennerdale Road, in Blyth.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.18pm this evening that two lorries were alight and two crews, from West Hartford and Pegswood, were sent to the fire.

At 10pm, the incident was still ongoing and the service was unable to give any more details, although, locally, it is believed the trailers contained clothes destined for the Third World.

A fire appliance at the scene of the fire.