Fire-damaged pier reopens

A pier which was damaged by fire has reopened following repairs.

On New Year’s Day, the structure at Warkworth Harbour, in Amble, caught fire after anglers left a barbecue burning. The damage left a hole through which the sea underneath was visible.

Amble Pier was closed for repairs following the fire, but it has now reopened. Picture by Jane Coltman

Firefighters and police officers attended the incident and the pier was cordoned off. The South Jetty was subsequently closed for repairs. Now, the work has been done and the pier has been reopened.

A statement which was posted last night on the Warkworth Harbour Amble Facebook page read: ‘The South Jetty (wooden pier) is now open and the fencing has been removed. Please, no more fires.’

At last Thursday’s Amble Town Council meeting, Alnwick and Amble Neighbourhood Sergeant Sharon Wilmore-Greaves said that police had carried out inquiries, but had not yet been able to trace who was responsible for the fire.

She said that a group of anglers had lit a barbecue to keep themselves warm and had left it burning, adding: “The fire wasn’t deliberate, but their actions were negligent.”

She suggested appropriate signage to try to stop repeat incidents.

The fire had led to concerns that anglers would be banned from using the pier, but Jeff Watson, who was recently appointed onto Warkworth Harbour Commission (WHC), said that he has been informed that WHC has no intention of doing this.

To help pay for the restoration costs, Amble Sea Angling Club agreed to donate funds to WHC.