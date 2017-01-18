Fire crew called out to rescue stuck dove

A crew from Rothbury Fire Station was called out by the RSPCA to rescue a trapped dove on Tuesday afternoon.

The bird was caught up in netting at the village’s Lloyds TSB building on High Street.

A spokesman for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said that the crew used a ladder to be able to reach and free the bird.

He added that the call related to an animal in distress, but had a more serious incident come in during this time the crew could have been diverted.

The RSPCA is the UK’s leading animal welfare charity, specialising in animal rescue and furthering the welfare cause for all animals..

The Newcastle and North Northumberland branch is the most northern of the 164 RSPCA branches, covering an area from Newcastle and Gateshead to Berwick-upon-Tweed and the Scottish Border.

