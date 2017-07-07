Fingers crossed for Alnwick’s Abby after X-Factor auditions

An Alnwick teenager is midway through the audition process for X-Factor.

For Abby Wilson, it started with a call from her singing mentor, Maggi Ballantyne, who has sung on cruise ships and performed on the Jonathan Ross Show. She asked Abby to come to her studio in February, because X-Factor was scouting for singers and she had selected 10 of her students for private audition.

The 17-year-old was picked as one of the 10 because Maggi told her she had a signature style and that she was cool in the way she dresses and moves, as well as having a marketable image, so she thought Abby would do well.

She also choreographed some movements for Abby to do in the audition.

Abby went to her studio at the Washington Arts Centre and sang Yours, by Ella Henderson, and Don’t Dream It’s Over, by Crowded House, in front of two producers and a cameraman.

She was filmed and following that was asked to meet them in Middlesbrough, at Hillstreet Shopping Centre.

Abby was asked to bring Laurie, her boyfriend, along too, because she’d mentioned they do a guitar and voice duet called Grasp – so they wanted to hear that too.

They performed an original song Laurie wrote called Re-evaluate, about his Crohn’s disease, as well as a cover of Ed Sheeran’s A Team.

Abby said: “It seemed such an unlikely thing to be scouted for X-Factor, I didn’t even know they did that. But I’m really excited about it and, whatever happens, I can say that I’m pleased I got this far.”