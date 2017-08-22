Find out more about joining the Coast Care volunteers

The new initiative to support volunteers to help look after the beautiful Northumberland coastline is holding drop-in sessions for those interested to find out more.

Aimed at protecting the north Northumberland coastal area, Coast Care is supported thanks to money raised from National Lottery players through a grant of £522,600 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The two sessions will be on Friday, September 1, from 11am to 3pm, and Saturday, September 2, from 10am to 2pm.

They will be held in The Hut next to the Seahouses Hub, off Stone Close.

Coast Care staff will be on hand to chat to people who are interested in offering some of their spare time to help look after the north Northumberland coastal area.

Tim Morton, Coast Care coordinator, said: “This is a chance for anyone interested in volunteering to come along for a chat, meet the team and learn more about the opportunities we have which will include practical conservation tasks, wildlife surveys, photography and much more.

“The two sessions will be very informal, people can pop in at any time and there is no need to book.”

Northumberland Wildlife Trust, the Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership and Seahouses Development Trust are working together on the new initiative which will recruit, support and train volunteers to help look after the Northumberland coast.

Ivor Crowther, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund North East, said: ”The heritage assets of the north Northumberland coastal area cannot be underestimated, from unique wildlife habitats and historic features to the cultural heritage associated with the towns and villages.

“National Lottery players have enabled this new initiative which will recruit an army of volunteers to help look after all of this heritage in a truly stunning setting.”

Anyone interested in learning more should attend one of the two sessions taking place next Friday and Saturday.

If you’re interested in volunteering but can’t go along to the sessions, get in touch by emailing anna.chouler@northwt.org.uk or call 07816 603953.

For more information about Coast Care, visit www.northumberlandcoastaonb.org/volunteering/