Find a pharmacy at Easter weekend

The following pharmacies are open over the Easter weekend.

Boots, Bondgate Within, Alnwick: Good Friday, 10am to 4pm, 6pm to 8pm; Easter Monday, 10am to 4pm. Boots, Paikes Street, Alnwick: Easter Monday, 6pm to 8pm.

Boots, The Precinct, Hadston: Easter Monday, 6pm to 8pm. Boots, High Street, Rothbury: Good Friday, 6pm to 8pm. K-Chem Limited, Grange Road, Shilbottle: Easter Day, 3pm to 5pm.

Boots, Marygate, Berwick: Good Friday, 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm; Easter Day, 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm; Easter Monday, 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm. Castlegate Pharmacy, Castlegate, Berwick: Easter Monday, 6pm to 8pm. Tesco, Tweedside Trading Estate, Ord Road, Berwick: Good Friday, 6pm to 8pm.

To find out which pharmacies are open when over the holiday weekend, visit www.urgentoremergency.co.uk