Financial planning experts open in town

A leading financial planning specialist has opened an office in Alnwick, offering bespoke advice to its clients.

Sage Wealth Management, senior representative of St. James’s Place Wealth Management, has launched in the town.

Michael Sage, Samantha Tulloch and Karen Morrison will be on hand to help clients at its new premises at 26 Fenkle Street.

The branch offers specialist advice in a range of areas, including investment planning; retirement planning; business protection; long-term care; tax and estate planning and family protection.

Michael said: “We have forged close working relationships with local solicitors and accountants to give quality bespoke advice to our clients.

“We believe the need for good quality face-to-face advice has increased due to the complexities of the financial services sector, and with many local banks and building societies either closing or withdrawing from giving advice, we feel that opening a local office and providing that service is welcomed by all.”

Karen added: “Our aim is to offer local advice on your doorstep on a face-to-face basis with the intention of making finance simple to understand.

“We work with many retired clients in and around Northumberland offering generational planning, helping you see that the money you’ve worked hard for is passed down to your family at the right time.”

Samantha said: “We believe that first-class customer service is of paramount importance.

“The essence of our business is to provide personal and tailor-made wealth management advice, while always applying the four pillars of our business: First-class service, honesty, integrity and professionalism.”

Call 01665 667078 or visit www.sagewm.co.uk