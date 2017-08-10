Final details ahead of Jess Glynne’s show in Alnwick

There are just two days to go until Jess Glynne’s Alnwick Pastures concert.

The internationally-renowned star will be performing in the town on Saturday.

The support acts will be DJ Toby Anstis; Kiko Bun, with his reggae and soul sound; and Mullally, who offers a mesmerising mix of pop and soul.

Gates open at 3pm, the support acts will start from 5pm, and Jess Glynne is due at around 9pm.

Looking ahead to the gig, Jess – who is famous for hits such as Right Here and Hold My Hand – said: “It’s going to be great fun playing at Alnwick Castle on Saturday. I love outdoor shows and can’t wait to return to the North East to share a summer’s evening with my fans.”

Organisers have also revealed details of the arena plan. There will be a special area available for those who wish to bring their own picnics, but there will also be food and drink stalls – including alcohol – in the grounds.

As the above graphic shows, the area for picnics is a large space, with good views of the stage. There is also a section at the front of the arena for standing.

However, alcohol is not permitted to be brought onto the site under any circumstances and will be confiscated by security. Bottled soft drinks over 500ml are also not permitted, nor is glass. For a full list of terms and conditions, visit www.alnwickcastle.com/events/jess-glynne-concert and click on the More information and FAQs link.

Tickets, priced £38.50 for adults and £22.50 for children, are still available. To buy, visit www.alnwickcastle.com/events/jess-glynne-concert and buy via Ticketmaster.

As well as standard entry, there are two special VIP packages available from the Alnwick Castle website.

A VIP Silver ticket (£80) offers free, priority parking for one car, close to the venue. Silver VIP ticket-holders will also have free access to the VIP spectator area, with optimum views of the stage, as well as their own VIP bar and toilets.

A VIP Gold ticket (£160) will offer priority parking for one car close to the venue. Gold VIP ticket-holders will enter through the Alnwick Castle Barbican and can enjoy a Champagne reception and canapés in the Outer Bailey.

A feast of tapas, dessert and selection of cheeses will then be served to you in Alnwick Castle Guest Hall before you’re escorted to the VIP area via fast-pass entrance.

A welcome drink in the VIP spectator area will await VIP Gold ticket-holders and you will also be offered a free family pass to Alnwick Castle for one use during August 2017. Anyone who has bought a ticket, but wants to upgrade to VIP, can do so, for a surcharge. Call 01665 511086.

Music Plus Sport has teamed up with Alnwick Castle to stage the gig.

A spokesman for Alnwick Castle said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Music Plus Sport to bring such a prestigious artist as Jess Glynne to perform at Alnwick against the iconic backdrop of Alnwick Castle.

“This will be our biggest concert to date, and as joint organisers, we will be working with Music Plus Sport to deliver a high quality evening.”

The Jess Glynne concert is the latest in a line of gigs at Alnwick Pastures, which started back in 2006 with Jools Holland.

The Magic of the 80s concert, featuring the likes of Toyah Willcox, Belinda Carlisle, Go West, Midge Ure, T’pau, Nick Heyward, ABC, was held in 2007, followed by appearances from Status Quo, Simple Minds, Jessie J and Tom Jones, among others, in later years.