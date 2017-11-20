Festive fund-raiser for Alexa’s Animals

A long-running dog-rescue charity is holding a festive fund-raiser – and it is encouraging people to come along and support the cause.

Alexa’s Animals, which is run by dedicated Alexa Nisbet from Newton-by-the-Sea, is staging a Christmas party on Saturday, December 9.

The dinner and dance will feature live music from award-winning singer Darren Lewis,

It is being held at Longhoughton’s Westfield Park, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 per person and are available by calling Carole Green on 01665 572610.

Alexa has been running the charity for more than 25 years and has re-homed in excess of 1,400 dogs during this time.

Often the dogs have been handed to her because elderly people are unable to keep their beloved pets. But sometimes pooches need care because they have been subjected to cruelty and abuse.

Alexa was honoured with an MBE for services to animal rescue in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2001.

For more information, visit alexasanimals.webs.com