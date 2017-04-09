Festival prizes for school’s brass band

Members of the Duke’s Middle School Brass Band came away with three trophies in the Wansbeck Music Festival.

The band was introduced to the Alnwick school four years ago by the head of music, Andrew Griffiths, whose own experience as musical director of the Jayess Newbiggin Brass Band, which he has led to first place for the second consecutive year in the Regional Brass Championships, has inspired and motivated pupils to take up brass in school.

Over the four years, the band has gone from strength to strength and performed at many community events. Being awarded trophies for the best Under 13 Brass Band and Best Under 16 Ensemble at the festival was well deserved.

Band member Antonia Johnson, a very talented young musician, also won an individual trophy earlier in the week for her clarinet solo in the woodwind section.