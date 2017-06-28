Feast of food on offer at Taste of The North

A two-day showcase of local food and drink proved to be a recipe for success, attracting a huge number of visitors.
The annual Taste of The North was held in Alnwick Market Place last Saturday and Sunday.
During the opening day, a record number of Harley-Davidson bikes thundered in for the annual Help for Heroes charity ride.
Mel Corn, marketing promotions officer, said: “There was a great selection of food and craft stalls. The sunny weather meant that shoppers could browse the stalls, choose a bite to eat and drink Pimm’s while listening to live music.”
The programme was complemented by a fund-raising ceilidh in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland. Supported by the Simply Northumbrian band and various local businesses, it collected more than £400 for the cause.