Father and daughter to do 10,000ft skydive

A father with Parkinson’s Disease is teaming up with his daughter to brave a skydive for the charity which supports those living with the debilitating condition.

Ron Bernstein, from Alnwick, and 17-year-old Olivia, from Rothbury, are setting their sights on doing the tandem jump from 10,000ft, in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

The charity is close to their hearts after the 69-year-old was diagnosed with the progressive neurological condition in 2008.

Despite living with Parkinson’s, Ron is determined to live life to the full and is an active fund-raiser for Parkinson’s UK and a member of the local Parkinson’s support group.

Last year, dressed as Batman and Robin, the hardy pair tackled a high-octane zip-wire off the Tyne Bridge to collect funds for the charity.

This time, they are going to even greater heights for the cause, but they need people’s support.

Ron said: “‘We loved doing the zip-wire and managed to raise more than £1,000 for Parkinson’s UK, and this year the stakes are a lot higher – literally!

“However, a minimum of £880 must be raised before the skydive can be undertaken. We currently have £433, so there is still a way to go.

“Both Olivia and I have set up justgiving websites and we would be grateful if people could help us achieve our goal of raising more than £1,000.

“While we appreciate some donors prefer to give after the event, this time it’s different, and videos will be posted to prove we did the skydive.

“If you could donate in advance we assure you we will not chicken out!”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/ronbernstein or justgiv ing.com/fundraising/Olivia-Bernstein123