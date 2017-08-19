Father and daughter complete epic walk

A father and daughter have finished another epic fund-raising walk, in aid of a charity which works to improve life after brain injury.

Over the last week or so, Derek and Ellie Allan, from South Broomhill, walked 100 miles from Cocksburnpath, in Scotland, to Cresswell, in aid of Headway.

Derek suffers epilepsy and the pair were inspired to raise money for the charity after hearing about Olympic medallist James Cracknell, who suffered a brain injury while cycling through Arizona in 2010. Cracknell is vice-president of Headway.

Derek and Ellie’s recent walk comes on the back of a 65-mile walk they did in Northumberland last year for the same cause.

Derek, a regular fund-raiser, has written about the 2016 trek in a book called Footprints for Others, available from Amazon for 99p.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/footprintsforotherscoastalpaths to sponsor Derek and Ellie for their efforts.